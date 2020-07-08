Hwy. 97 N. of Bend reopens after head-on crash

News

(Update: One lane open each way)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-vehicle reportedly head-on crash closed U.S. Highway 97 near Deschutes Junction, about five miles north of Bend for a time on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the area of milepost 130. ODOT's TripCheck urged motorists to use an alternate route. One lane was open in each directly before 4 p.m. and all four lanes minutes later.

Unconfirmed police scanner reports indicated two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

We'll have more information as available.