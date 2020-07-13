Gov. Brown orders indoor event limits, outdoor masks in bid to end COVID-19 surge

News

Otherwise, she says, we face widespread closures again

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In a bid to halt a surge in COVID-19 cases across Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown took two major steps Monday, banning most indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and extending the current face covering requirement to outdoor spaces where physical distance cannot be kept.

She said starting Wednesday, she will extend the statewide face covering requirement to apply in all outdoor spaces where people can not stay at least six feet apart from others who are not from their own household.

Brown said she is also implementing a statewide ban on all indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people. This includes birthday parties, book clubs, and potlucks that take place indoors.

She said the ban would not include churches or businesses.

Brown said she still hopes Oregon will not have to close down bars and restaurants, like Texas and California have done, but added that “nothing is off the table.”

“Each one of us has to take immediate action to slow the spread of the disease,” Brown said, noting that there were more cases recorded in the past week than in all of May.

She noted that half of all recent cases are among people under 40 and one-third are under the age of 30.

“Right now, people in their 20s and 30s are far and away the most likely to get sick with COVID-19,” she said, noting the state recently recorded its second COVID-19 death of an Oregonian in their 30s.

“We have done so much, we have come so far, we have sacrificed so deeply,” she said. “We cannot let this virus get the best of us. We are sounding the alarm because we are at risk of letting this virus spiral out of control. The question is whether Oregon will be the next New York or the next Texas.”

She stressed, as many times before, the “three W’s” – wearing a face covering, watching your distance and “wash, wash, wash your hands.”

“The virus is extremely contagious, and many people don’t show symptoms for days,” the governor said. “In that time, you can come into contact with dozens or, if you’re not careful, hundreds of other people in your social circles and your community.”

“It’s all up to you,” she told Oregonians. “If we don’t slow the spread of the virus, we will have no choice but to implement widespread and difficult closures again.”

Brown said the state will continue to reply on businesses for enforcement and helping implement the rules. She said there is a statewide enforcement task force that focused on education first.

“Unfortunately, not everybody is willing to work with us, and sometimes our team needs to intervene to ensure all Oregonians are safe,” Brown said, noting recent inspections and steps by OLCC and Oregon OSHA.

For those who won’t follow the rules, she said, “there will be consequences, including citations, fines and, if need be, closing down businesses that fail to protect employees and customers.”

“The proof will be in the numbers,” she said. “Either people will follow the requirements, or I will be forced to take more restrictive measures. No one wants that.”

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, said much of the recent rise is due largely to workplace outbreaks, and Brown noted that despite the rise in cases, Oregon still has one of the lowest infection rates in the country.

Gov. Kate Brown news release:

Governor Kate Brown Announces New Requirements for Face Coverings, Limits on Social Get-Togethers to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Effective July 15, face coverings to be required outdoors, social get-togethers indoors over 10 prohibited

(Portland, OR) — In response to the alarming rise in COVID-19 case counts across Oregon over the last several weeks, Governor Kate Brown today announced new requirements for face coverings and limits on social get-togethers. Effective Wednesday, July 15, Oregon’s face covering requirement will be expanded to apply to outdoor public spaces when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. In addition, indoor social get-togethers of more than 10 people will be prohibited.

The gathering limit applies only to indoor social get-togethers. This new rule does not change the operation of businesses or churches at this time.

Governor Brown noted that failure to comply with the new requirements would lead to more outbreaks of COVID-19 and more restrictive closures with greater impact on Oregon’s economies, communities, health care systems, and families.

“We need to do absolutely everything we can to reduce transmission in ways that do not require us to close down businesses again," said Governor Brown. “The proof here will be in the numbers. Either people will adhere to this requirement and be a positive force for stopping COVID-19, or I will be forced to take more restrictive measures.”

“It all depends on you. Your choices determine our future."

Governor Brown shared the following facts about COVID-19 in Oregon:

Oregon reported more cases in the past week than in the entire month of May.

The last time Oregon had less than 100 cases in a single day was more than a month ago.

Half of all cases in Oregon are from people under the age of 40 and one third of all cases are from people under the age of 30.

Currently, people in their 20s and 30s are the most likely group to get sick with COVID-19.

Two Oregonians in their 30s have died from COVID-19.

A recording of the Governor’s press conference from Monday, July 13, is available here.

A full transcript of the Governor’s remarks from Monday, July 13, is available here.

Updated face covering and indoor social get-together guidance will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.