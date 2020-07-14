Detour route heightens SE Bend residents’ cut-through traffic concerns

News

Fifth Street residents say dozens more cars passing through

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some southeast Bend residents are asking the city to add speed bumps, speed limit signs and a stop sign on Fifth Street to ease their concerns about traffic safety in the neighborhood, heightened by its recent status as a detour route.

Resident Annie Carter says when she first moved to Bend in 2003, Fifth Street near Cleveland Avenue used to be a dead end.

She says ever since the city of Bend opened it up and new housing developments were built in the neighborhood, there has been an increase in traffic flow, with some cars driving at high speeds.

She says she is now hesitant to let her 11-year-old son play basketball in the street, like he used to, and sometimes has to put out traffic cones to alert drivers her son is in the street.

Carter says a couple weeks ago, the city put up detour signs along Wilson Avenue to Reed Market Road.

She says she set up a chair and a homemade “slow down” sign in front of her house, to warn drivers who were above the 20 miles an hour speed limit. She says she also started counting how many cars pass by.

“I emailed the city one day and said I was sitting there between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and I clocked 60 cars,” Carter says.

She says most drivers seem to want to drive through Fifth Street to avoid the traffic light at Southeast Reed Market Road and Highway 97.

“I understand the city may have wanted to open this up, to alleviate some of the backup on Reed Market,” Carter says. “But when you do that, you need to make it safe for the neighborhood.”

Reporter Rhea Panela is speaking with some residents and the city of Bend to learn more. She will have more details starting at NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.