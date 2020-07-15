Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 282 more cases, 15 in Central Oregon

News

Weekly report finds some numbers still rising fast, others plateauing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 247, along with 282 new cases, 15 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 282 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 13,081 cases, along with 298,705 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (9), Lincoln (2), Linn (2), Malheur (15), Marion (38), Morrow (3), Multnomah (59), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (27), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (50), and Yamhill (6).

Deschutes County has reported 288 cases, one death and 13,026 negative test results. Crook County has had 20 cases, one death and 1,236 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 171 cases, no deaths and 2,405 negative test results.

Oregon’s 244th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 14, at St. Charles Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. (Deschutes County officials announced the death on Tuesday.)

Oregon’s 245th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 6, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 246th death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 11 and died on June 20, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 247th death is a 61-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on June 28 and died on July 12, at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. She had underlying conditions.

NOTE: The death of a 71-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died on May 5 was accidentally reported twice — once in the May 7 press release as Oregon’s 120th death, and again in the May 8 press release as Oregon’s 124th death. We regret the error. The total number of deaths today has been amended to reflect this change.

Weekly Report Released

Today, OHA released its Weekly Report, which highlights the data trends for the week from July 6 through July 12.

The report noted that the recent COVID-19 resurgence accelerated over the reporting week. OHA recorded 2,043 new cases of COVID-19 infection, a 7 percent increase from the previous week. In addition, 22 Oregonians were reported to have died, twice the number that died the preceding week.

The percentage of tests positive increased to 6.2 percent from 5.0 percent, though the daily number of newly reported infections appears to have plateaued for the first time since late May.

Hospitalizations also plateaued after increasing for the five consecutive weeks and remain below earlier peaks in March and April, despite reported daily case counts approximately three times as high.

These circumstances are probably due principally to 1) detection and reporting of a higher proportion of all infections that occur (more widespread testing; testing of asymptomatic contacts of known cases); and 2) actual increases in underlying rates of infection among younger people who are at lower risk of hospitalization than are those in older age groups.

ICU bed usage remains well under capacity statewide.

