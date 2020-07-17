Even for a man (and dog) living on the road, COVID-19 has had its ‘weird’ impacts

News

Arnie Blumenthal and Dewey have slowed things down, due to closures

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the last eight years, Arnie Blumenthal and his yellow Labrador, Dewey, have been traveling the country, seeing the sights in their RV.

The 63-year-old Blumenthal's journey started in 2012, when his youngest child moved away for college. He's been able to afford traveling by renting out his Newport Beach home in Southern California.

"I never thought I would be doing it this long," Blumenthal said Friday.

Since buying a used RV that now has 210,000 miles on it, Blumenthal and his pooch have visited all of the states, excluding Hawaii, and has also traveled into Canada and Mexico.

This year, of course, things have been a little different, due to COVID-19.

The father of two, a daughter and son, said he spent a few months in Southern California "because everything is closed.”

"It's really weird," Blumenthal said. "I've slowed it down a lot."

One small example of the change, one that many of us are now familiar with: Smiles often greeted him on the road -- but now, with all the masks, you can't tell if someone is smiling.

This year, Blumenthal has only visited California and Oregon. His next destination is Washington, where he said he isn't sure how long he will stay.

Blumenthal said he still plans to travel in the Rockies, but has slowed the travel pace amid the pandemic.

He said he always visits Bend when he travels through Oregon.

