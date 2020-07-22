Watch live: Gov. Kate Brown expands mask requirement, event limits and a restaurant curfew

News

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With COVID-19 numbers still rising, Gov. Kate Brown announced three changes to the rules already in place to curb the spread of the virus: expanding the face coverings requirement to younger age groups, limiting large venue capacity, and a restaurant and bar curfew.

"Oregon, we ventured out into the ice together, and that ice has begun to crack," Brown said Wednesday. "Before we fall through the ice, we need to take additional steps to protect ourselves and our communities."

The changes will take effect this Friday.

Brown announced the changes with Oregon Health Authority officials at 11 a.m. Wednesday as part of the latest efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

