OSAA puts HS football on hold indefinitely, other fall sports delayed
OSAA made decisions at recent board meeting
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon School Activities Association board members recently decided to delay some high school sports, while prohibiting high school football at this time, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Cross -country, soccer and volleyball's original start date of Aug. 27 has been pushed back to Sept. 23.
Football, considered a full-contact sport, is currently prohibited by the governor's and Oregon Health Authority Guidelines.
Restrictions on the football season would need to be lifted by Sept. 28 to have a modified season and a postseason, according to OSAA's Football Contingency Group.
Cheerleading, as well as dance and drill teams, have also been prohibited, for now.
Here's a memo sent Wednesday by OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber to superintendents, principals and athletic directors:
NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have a full report tonight on Fox @ 4.
Comments