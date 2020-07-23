OSAA puts HS football on hold indefinitely, other fall sports delayed

News

OSAA made decisions at recent board meeting

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon School Activities Association board members recently decided to delay some high school sports, while prohibiting high school football at this time, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Cross -country, soccer and volleyball's original start date of Aug. 27 has been pushed back to Sept. 23.

Football, considered a full-contact sport, is currently prohibited by the governor's and Oregon Health Authority Guidelines.

Restrictions on the football season would need to be lifted by Sept. 28 to have a modified season and a postseason, according to OSAA's Football Contingency Group.

Cheerleading, as well as dance and drill teams, have also been prohibited, for now.

Here's a memo sent Wednesday by OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber to superintendents, principals and athletic directors:

