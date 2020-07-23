Split Bend councilors set fines of up to $500 for COVID-19 mask violators

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors met virtually once again Thursday to dive into the details of how to best enforce Gov. Kate Brown's mask-wearing requirements and curb the spread of COVID-19, deciding on a 4-3 vote to set civil fines of up to $500 for three-time offenders.

They voted to adopt the Oregon Health Authorities mask guidelines and to set penalties of a $100 fine for the first infraction, $200 for the second and $500 for third. They will be in effect until the mask order is lifted or until the area enters relaxed Phase 3 guidelines, whichever comes.

With cases on the rise in Deschutes County, where 18 were reported Thursday alone, Mayor Sally Russell and a majority of councilors said they saw a need to transition from primarily education to requirements.

Enforcement expectations were the primary area of concern, as council members said it should remain complaint driven and focused on "hot spots" that OLCC investigations and citizen complaints point to.

The fact that the state says businesses must "accommodate" those who cite medical reasons for refusing to wear a mask is just one challenging aspect of the situation.

Councilors Chris Piper, Bill Moseley and Justin Livingston opposed the penalties, saying they see it as another catalyst for divisiveness in a time of challenge for all involved.

"We have to have a delicate balance with education and enforcement during this time," Piper said. "We have never dealt with anything like this before so it's important to not make emotional decisions,"

Piper said he understands enforcement is difficult without uniformity, but believes a culture shift is organically taking place, with most people following the guidelines.

He said he fully supports mask requirements, but wants further clarity for business owners before fines start being handed out.

Councilors Bruce Abernethy, Barb Campbell, Gena Goodman-Campbell and Mayor Sally Russell voted in favor of the order.

Russell said, “I would like us to understand this is giving our code enforcement and public safety officers one more tool in the toolbox, when there are situations where people are refusing to put on their face coverings.”

Members also officially ratified a travel advisory issued last week by City Manager Eric King, discouraging non-essential travel through Labor Day.

Councilors spent a great deal of time wrestling with the details, after a briefing by a Deschutes County health official on the current situation

King was also given unanimous direction to work with other agencies to help enforce the restrictions, after some councilors complained of how few river floaters, for example, were following the mask and distancing guidelines.

In another 4-3 vote, councilors also directed city staff to develop other operating rules for lodging providers, such as a 1- or 2-day “down period” between parties, to allow for adequate cleaning, as well as requirements to notify guests of mask and distancing measures, to confirm no positive COVID-19 tests in the past two weeks, adequate PPE for house-cleaning and maintaining a guest log to assist in contact tracing.