Lack of public restrooms brings downtown Bend frustration

The two semi-designated public restrooms are currently closed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since COVID-19 hit, finding a public restroom in Bend's downtown has become a challenge for some.

As more businesses limit access to their building and facilities, finding a restroom to use is not as easy as it used to be.

City Hall and Visit Bend, the two semi-designated public restrooms in downtown, are both closed.

Anita Bardizian, director of sales at Village Interiors, said Friday that every day, she has somebody asking her to use a restroom. Bardizian said there's a restroom in the store, but it's for employees and-or emergencies only.

"I think it's an issue," Bardizian said. "If you're stopping to ask a business owner where a bathroom is, that's an issue."

Bardizian said she used to send people who asked for a restroom to Visit Bend, which is right down the street from her shop.

"But now that they no longer allow visitors in there to use their restroom, they don't have a place to go," Bardizian said.

The next closest public restroom for people in downtown is the Deschutes Public Library, but they are closed as well. People have to travel nearly a quarter-mile to the next available restroom, at Drake Park.

Mindy Aisling, executive director of the Downtown Bend Business Association, told NewsChannel 21 the organization "has received this complaint (lack of public restrooms) from many businesses and we have, in turn, advocated to the city for this necessary improvement to be considered in future budgets."

Bend City Councilor Chris Piper said the issue is "worth a conversation."

Piper said adding a designated restroom to downtown may be a good idea, but it's easier said than done.



"It could be an added service -- but again, the cost," Piper said. "I mean, there are cities that have put in fixed portable bathrooms that are $100,000, so it's a steep price."



Piper added that he plans on bringing up the issue at the next city council meeting on Aug. 5.