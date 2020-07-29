Some Bend moms say it’s best their kids still learn from home in the fall

News

'It could absolutely work out the best for my family'

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ)-- After Gov. Kate Brown released new COVID-19 metrics on Tuesday, Bend-La Pine Schools officials said students likely will not return to the classroom in the fall -- and some parents say that's the best approach for their children.

With most of the state not meeting the current metrics for cases and infection rates, Bend- La Pine Schools said if students are unable to return to the classrooms in the fall, they will move toward comprehensive social distanced learning for all students, though they might incorporate in-person learning options for students in kindergarten through third grade, where the state is listing some exceptions.

Charlene Adkins has two children, a 6-year-old who just finished kindergarten at Ensworth Elementary School in Bend and a 3-year-old who she enrolled in a NeighborImpact Head Start program this week.

Adkins co-parents with her son's father, and she said they plan to split the social distanced learning between their two homes.

"It could absolutely work out for the best for my family," Adkins said. "I am going to miss out on having them in school, both of them, and that socialization. I think they are really going to miss out, but it is what it is.

Adkins said health-wise, it's the best possible outcome for not only students, but teachers as well.

Another Bend mother of two, Kelsey Spandauvr, said she plans to home-school her kids in the future. In addition to her concerns about young children being required to wear masks, she said she wouldn't let her kids return in to the classroom.

"Not because I am afraid of them getting sick," Spandauvr said. "But because I don't want them to go to school with all of those restrictions -- having to eat inside, not being able to play with their friends, having to wear a mask. I'll teach them at home."

The Redmond School District announced Tuesday that they're working to interpret these new metrics and understand how these guidelines will affect reopening this fall. They're asking parents to stay tuned for their fall updates.

More details of the state metrics for schools can be found at: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/Ready-Schools-Safe-Learners-Community-COVID-19-Metrics.pdf

