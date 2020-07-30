NewsChannel 21’s Katie Zuniga answers: ‘What’s With the Weather?’

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For those of you interested in learning more about what goes into forecasting the weather at NewsChannel 21, Katie Zuniga has put together a 15-minute video you can watch on the Deschutes Public Library's YouTube page.

In it, she'll take you on a video tour of the newsroom, weather center, studio, talk about common weather events, and discuss what it takes to become a meteorologist.

It was put together for the summer reading program hosted by the Deschutes Public Library.

Liz Goodrich, programs coordinator for the library system, "Starting on March 13th, when our buildings closed to the public, we made a huge shift and a rapid shift to put as much programming as we could online.

"So we've had a variety of programs up on our YouTube channel since March 13th. We've done DIY jam-making classes. We've done writing workshops. We've done travel programs. "

Katie's video is called, "What's With the Weather?" and you can watch it on the Deschutes County Library YouTube back at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ts7zh5Q0bOY&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1DMgL4d4CgOBTSEkVtL19LtHPuRbEF2AMZ0fP6pvrpt0fk3wLiz-ZTkrc