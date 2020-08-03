Deschutes County officials set to discuss fall vote on marijuana opt-out measure

News

Commissioners a year ago imposed moratorium on applications until vote

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners on Monday afternoon will be discussing a marijuana "opt-out" measure headed to the November ballot that would ban recreational marijuana-growing and processing operations in unincorporated areas of the county.

About a year ago, county commissioners imposed a moratorium on new applications for rural marijuana growing or processing facilities until residents could vote on the opt-out proposal this November.

Deschutes County legalized marijuana facilities in 2016, but recent years have seen numerous land-use fights over proposed operations, as some neighbors have said they harmed their rural quality of life in various ways.

Existing marijuana businesses, as well as those within cities and medical marijuana, would not be affected, if voters opt out of allowing more such operations.

The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals overturned Deschutes County commissioners’ denial of a marijuana production facility east of Bend last year.

The opt-out proposal is in response to an appeal the Deschutes County Farm Bureau filed with the state Land Use Board of Appeals regarding what it considers too restrictive rules about marijuana production in the rural county. It's noted the operations come under "right to farm" regulations.

Reporter Rhea Panela will be watching what happens and will have more details starting at NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4 p.m.