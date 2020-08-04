Hummel implements new ‘no mugshot’ policy for prosecutors
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has announced a new "no mugshot" policy for prosecutors working in his office, in an effort to promote equal justice for all.
In a Twitter post Monday afternoon, Hummel said his office is aiming to remove any "implicit bias," in order to treat every case with equity.
The DA told us Tuesday that mugshots may still be viewed by deputy district attorneys for specific reasons, such as observing injuries in an assault case.
Hummel said one his staff members recently approached him to ask whether mugshots were necessary prior to prosecuting the defendants in court.
