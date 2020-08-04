Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 342 new cases, 22 in C. Oregon

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 333, along with 342 new cases, 22 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 342 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 19,699 cases, along with 400,215 negative test results.

The new cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Columbia (5), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (5), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (17), Jefferson (13), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (12), Linn (1), Malheur (33), Marion (23), Morrow (11), Multnomah (57), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (61), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (29), and Yamhill (15).

Crook County has had 43 cases, one death and 1,736 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 548 cases, eight deaths and 18,210 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 324 cases, three deaths and 3,150 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System had six COVID-19 patients as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, four of whom are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Oregon’s 329th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 27 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 330th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 331st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 28 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 332nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 2 at Good Shepherd Health Care System. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 333rd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 2 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

