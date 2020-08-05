C.O. farms hit hard by late-May hailstorm receive relief funds

News

Some farms still recovering from extensive damage to crops, structures

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) - Thanks to a $15,000 donation from a local family foundation, the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance was able to distribute $3,500 in relief funds to some of the farms hit hardest by the May 30 hailstorm that passed through Central Oregon.

The farms receiving the grants include Sakari Farms, Rainshadow Organics, Crown C Farms and 4 Acre Farm.

Spring Schreiner, the owner of Sakari Farms in Tumalo, told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday they lost about 80 percent of their crops and suffered damage to their greenhouse, propagation house and other structures.

Jim Crocker, who owns Crown C Farms in Terrebonne with his wife, Laura, said the storm damaged 21 of their beehives and eliminated all of their queen bees.

He said they rely on their bees for pollination for many of their vegetable crops, and this year, they will not have a squash crop.

Crocker added that in the more than 30 years he has lived in Central Oregon, he has never experienced a storm quite like the one that passed through the High Desert that day.

Rainshadow Organics near Sisters reported three successions of summer crops were shredded, along with significant flooding, while 4 Acre Farm near Madras lost a 12-by-20-foot greenhouse.

