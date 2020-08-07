Abuse victim advocates for others; Prineville ‘Save the Children’ rally set for Sunday

News

PRINEVILLE, Ore., (KTVZ)-- Prineville resident Brittney Mills says she suffered sexual abuse when she was a child. And she says she wants people to recognize that it happens every day, in your own community.

"Most of it is in your hometown, from people you know and people you love, and that you trust," Mills said Friday. "When justice doesn't prevail or these kind of things, there is a lot of pain, from the victim to the families of victims."

On Sunday, the group Save the Children is holding its first rally in Prineville, from noon to 3 p.m in front of the Crook County Courthouse.

Mills said she saw the Save the Children demonstrations from a Facebook post, with gatherings happening all over the country, and she wanted to bring it to Prineville.

Mills said she first started organizing the group last month, and that attackers often are not held accountable.

"A lot of them get away with it, or just get a slap on this wrist, and go and do it again," Mills said. "A lot of times, the victims don't get heard again, and that does happen here in Prineville, and we need to make a difference in that."

She said so far, she's had positive responses from the community in Prineville about wanting to do more to advocate for child abuse and assault victims. The goal for the rally is to simply open the door for conversations and brainstorm other ways to rally behind this issue.

Sunday was chosen as the day for the rally because Mills said it's a day for rest, and she hopes people will have the time to support the Save the Children effort.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2578979722319297/