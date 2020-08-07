Bend church volunteer group collects firewood for future donations

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Nativity Wood Lot in Bend is stocking up for winter.

Not this winter -- they're already set.

The group, part of the of the Nativity Lutheran Church, was out near Northwest Crossing on Friday morning, pulling two trees that were deemed potentially dangerous to the surrounding property.

So once the arborists cut the tree down, the wood lot took the logs back to their church, to prepare as firewood that can be donated for the following winter.

Jack Hirsh will have more on NewsChannel 21 on Fox at 4.

In the meantime, to learn more about the wood lot, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community/Nativity-Wood-Lot-1645601842152733/