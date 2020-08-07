Oregon DMV notifies 9,000 about defective ID cards

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is sending letters to an estimated 9,000 DMV customers, informing them their ID card may be defective -- and directing them to destroy it in a secure manner when a replacement arrives.

Oregon DMV said their card manufacturer, Veridos, recently pointed out a factory defect in the laminate during the production process.

The manufacturer believes the problem only affected cards issued in early July. The defect is not visible, officials say, but means the laminate could wear off.

DMV says continued possession and use of the card is unlawful and could create difficulties as proof of identification.

