Bend man arrested, accused of seriously injuring infant at unlicensed day care

Facility was operated by girlfriend, police say

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 19-year-old Bend resident has been arrested on child abuse charges, accused of seriously injuring a 14-month-old boy at an unlicensed day care operated by his girlfriend, police said Thursday.

Police were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a pediatric medical clinic regarding suspicious injuries to the child, Sgt. Eric Hagan said. They learned medical professionals believed the infant has sustained possibly life-threatening injuries and that they likely occurred while he was in the car of an unlicensed day care provider earlier in the day.

The investigation continued through Wednesday night, into early Thursday morning, Hagan said. It was determined the boyfriend of the day care provider, Joseph Bernhardt, had been life to care for the infant for about 45 minutes, and he sustained serious injuries while in Bernhardt’s care, the sergeant added.

The child was taken to St. Charles Bend and admitted for injuries that included restricted blood and air flow due to strangulation, along with visible injuries to his head, mouth and body, Hagan said.

Detectives sought and received a search warrant for the location of the alleged abuse, an unlicensed day care at a residence in the 2700 block of NE Broken Bow Drive.

The raid occurred around midnight, involving Bend Police patrol officers and detectives, as well as detectives from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Hagan said the home’s residents are cooperating with investigators.

Bernhardt and the day care provider live in Bend, but not at the residence where the search took place.

Bernhardt was lodged at the county jail on charges of strangulation, first-degree criminal mistreatment and first- and fourth-degree assault. He remained held late Thursday on $150,000 bail.

Hagan said Bend Police appreciate and are thankful for the assistance provided by sheriff’s detectives and the state Department of human Services (DHS-Child Welfare).