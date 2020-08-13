Bend police chief, mayor talk about ICE bus protests

News

Mike Krantz reiterates that they cannot assist in immigration enforcement

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said Thursday that officers were on the scene during Wednesday night's protests to keep the peace, as he addressed concerns about the role of his department during the ICE arrests.

When NewsChannel 21 spoke to Krantz on his first day on the job on Monday, he told us he didn't expect large protests of the kind seen nightly in Portland to happen here. But on Wednesday, it did.

Late Wednesday evening, hundreds of protesters outside the SpringHill Suites hotel in Bend were partially blaming the police department for the federal ICE operation taking place.

In an attempt to ease concerns, Krantz addressed the public in a live online press conference during the nearly 12-hour standoff.

"Yesterday, and today, The Bend Police Department was made aware that ICE agents were in Bend for an investigation. However we were not made aware of their detailed plans," Krantz said.

Krantz told the public that officers only arrived on scene to ensure the safety of the community.

Some of the responding officers had come directly from training fully dressed in SWAT gear. Krantz pulled those officers out and apologized again on Thursday for any anxiety that may have caused the public.

Many protesters throughout the standoff asked the police officers if they ever engage with immigration enforcement.

Krantz reiterated Thursday to NewsChannel 21, "We do not use funds, personnel, or equipment to enforce federal immigration laws, or to detain people based on immigration status." He cited state law as the reason why.

Legally, Bend Police are not allowed to work with ICE officials.

Those in support of the ICE operation also questioned why Bend police did not remove protesters fro, the area around the bus.

Krantz told us Thursday afternoon, had they assisted ICE in the removal of the two detainees, they would in fact be breaking the law.

NewsChannel 21 also spoke with Bend Mayor Sally Russell, in hopes of shedding more light on the rumored arrest warrants for the detainees that ICE has declined to publicly detail, citing pending litigation.

"No the city, Chief Krantz, and our staff have all asked for the warrants, but we have not received anything. ICE does not cooperate with the city on this level," Russell said.



Krantz told us he is proud of the Bend community's peaceful efforts during the protest, and hopes to be an example for other areas across the country.

Krantz said the department is continuing in its attempt to gain information from federal agents, but ICE is not legally obligated to cooperate.

For now, the incident surrounding Wednesday night remains a federal operation.