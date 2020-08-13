Gov. Brown, DA Hummel lash out at feds over handling of Bend ICE protest

News

Immigrant rights groups, others call news conference to decry 'abduction'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Gov. Kate Brown lashed out Thursday at the Trump administration and Border Patrol agents for their actions late Wednesday in Bend, when agents used pepper spray to move in on federal immigration buses surrounded by hundreds of protesters and remove two detainees.

“I am appalled by the callous actions of the Trump Administration yesterday in Bend to target immigrant communities and forcefully disperse a crowd of concerned community members and clergy who for hours held the line against injustice,” Brown wrote in a series of tweets Thursday.

"The actions by federal troops are all too familiar, designed for political headlines, meant to intimidate & strike fear into our communities instead of keeping us safe," the governor said. "To separate Oregon families is unacceptable & heartless. Especially during a pandemic."

“In Oregon, we welcome and include everyone who calls this state home” the governor added. “Those values are codified in our state laws, and they are a part of who we are. We welcome our neighbors, including Oregonian immigrants and refugees. We look out for one another. “

Despite U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statements that the two men were wanted on warrants and had engaged in past violent behavior, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel struck a similar tone in his tweets late Wednesday night.

“Federal troops stormed the buses in full tactical gear,” he wrote. “Unnecessary and outrageous. Never did I think I would see this in my country. I’ve never been so disgusted by my government and so proud of my community.”

In a similar vein, Central Oregon and statewide immigrants' rights groups, faith leaders and community members called a 2 p.m. Thursday news conference in the parking lot where the standoff occurred "to discuss the abduction of community members and the federal agents' dangerous response in Bend last night."

The Rural Organizing Project said they would livestream the event on their Facebook page and the ACLU of Oregon on its Twitter feed.

