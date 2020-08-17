Family, friends grieve for couple found dead inside their NE Bend home

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A couple found dead in their northeast Bend home over the weekend were described by grieving friends Monday as avid gamers who loved hunting and would do anything for others.

Family and friends on Monday confirmed to NewsChannel 21 that Ray Atkinson Jr. and his fiancee, Natasha Newby, were the pair found dead Saturday night by police conducting a welfare check at the home on Northwest 12th Street, near Pilot Butte.

Bend Police and Fire & Rescue had responded on a welfare check around 9:40 p.m. Saturday to the home in the 900 block of Northeast 12th Street, police Lt. Juli McConkey said.

The first responders found two people dead at the scene. The Central Oregon Major Incident Team was called in and received a search warrant for the home, McConkey added.

Investigators and forensic experts were working within crime scene tape outside the home Sunday near U.S. Highway 20 (Greenwood Avenue) and Pilot Butte.

Police have not yet released the names or any other details about the death investigation, which continued Monday at the home.

Friends describe the couple as avid gamers who loved hunting, as well as loving friends.

"They were funny," Tammy McDonald said. "I mean, no matter how bad of a day someone was having, they would always be there, to make you laugh, get your mind off that subject."

"They would have given their shirt off their back to anybody," she added. "I mean, they loved hunting and fishing, and like I said, they were a big part of the gaming community."

Atkinson and Newby were engaged, they said, but had not yet set a wedding date.

NewsChannel 21 also spoke to neighbors just a few houses down on Monday about the weekend's events.

"I thinks it's -- we're still kind of feeling that, that hasn't quite worn off yet," Tyler Ricker said. "You hear about these things happening all over the place but you never think it's going to be the house next door."