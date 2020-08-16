Police conducting death investigation at home in NE Bend neighborhood

Crime And Courts

Police mum on details; resident heard ambulances

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Police investigators and forensic experts were working in a northeast Bend neighborhood as police confirmed Sunday morning a death investigation was underway.

No more details were released by police Lt. Juli McConkey about the death investigation under way in the 900 block of Northeast 12th Street, near Highway 20 (Greenwood Avenue) and Pilot Butte.

Crime-scene tape was up surrounding a home on 12th Street and evidence technicians were at work.

One neighbor said they heard ambulances early Sunday morning, while another said the investigation was going to shake up the neighborhood for a while.

We will have more details as soon as they are available.