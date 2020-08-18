Fallen Bend Marine’s family joins in memorial walk up Pilot Butte

News

Jack Ryan Ostrovsky hiked butte last year to honor those who have served

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Dozens of veterans and other from around the area gathered Tuesday evening to take a walk up Bend's Pilot Butte to honor the memory of Marine Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky.

The Bend resident, who would have turned 21 on Tuesday, tragically lost his life last month during a routine training exercise off the coast of Southern California, when an amphibious assault vehicle sank.

Community members made the climb to pay tribute to Ostrovsky and the seven other Marines and Navy sailor who perished in the accident.

Ostrovsky hiked Pilot Butte back on Memorial Day of last year, to honor those in the armed services, carrying his combat gear and ammo containers.

Jack's father, Peter Ostrovsky, helped lead Tuesday night's event, in memory of his son.

"Life is still good. We need good things in this country. We need to celebrate life at all times," Peter Ostrovsky said. "Something unexpected and bad happened to us, but we're still believers that life is good. The fact that all these people are here today shows me that they believe that, too."

One of Jack Ostrovsky's friends, Zach Saltos, started a petition to have the Bob Bristol Trail up the butte renamed for Jack.

Once Zach learned the trail was already named for the former mayor of Bend, he announced last week that they will no longer seek renaming the trail, but hope the effort establishes a permanent memorial through a park bench dedication.

As of now, the memorial petition has received nearly 3,000 signatures.

The family said it is thankful for the Bend community's support, and hope to make this an annual walk, in memory of Jack.