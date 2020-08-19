Bend La-Pine Schools outline fall plans at virtual town hall

News

Filling in the blanks, less than a month from the start of the school year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Bend La-Pine Schools officials held a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss what school will look like this fall, as best as is known at this late stage.

Parents and students alike have been patiently (for the most part) waiting to hear the game plan for starting school under the "comprehensive distance learning" required due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those questions were addressed by a number of administrators.

Special education has been a pressing issue for many parents, so Executive Director of Special Programs Sean Rinehart was brought in to explain certain onsite exceptions for those with special needs.

"Based on a variety of needs, with limited contact, we have the ability to bring kids in to serve them." Rinehart said.

Rinehart reiterated that his department feels confident they can better serve those with special needs during the pandemic, due to months of preparation over the summer.

Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist said her staff knows the process won't be perfect, so they're asking everyone to provide ongoing input, to improve their strategy.

To help improve the online process, all students K-12 will receive an iPad.

Officials will continue to work on a six-week timeline to look at the possibility of physically returning, if state COVID-19 metrics can be met.

School is slated for a Sept. 14 start.

Watch the virtual town hall here.