Bend’s Goodyear store owner reacts to President Trump’s boycott call
Steve Breedlove says his store has received several calls from upset people
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- President Trump's words have far-reaching impact, Steve Breedlove, the owner of Bend's Goodyear store, told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday.
The president has called for a boycott of Goodyear's products, claiming the company banned MAGA hats in the workplace.
Breedlove said he does not encourage his employees to wear any type of political merchandise.
He added that while his business has received calls from people who plan to boycott the store, he is not afraid of losing business.
Way to go Goodyear!
He’s hurting our neighbors now.
So local trump***** actually felt the need to call and harass a local business owner in the name of Trump? Wow, I guess it’s still possible to be surprised by idiots.
So what’s this all about… (*****)… ?
–
Someone finally officially ban the “anzee” portion of that racist term ? Bout damn time ! Kudos !
I would suspect that if he put it out there that “All lives matter” the problem would be solved.
I guess the Democrats have never started a boycott on a national chain before. geez.
Goya Foods
Chick-Fil-A
Shell Oil
Estee Lauder
WWE
New Balance
Hobby Lobby
CVS
Planet Fitness
and the list goes on for companies that democrats suggest boycotting.
Name one other PRESIDENT and only a President of any party who ever called for a boycott of an American company. Take as much time as you need.
Central Oregon is Les Schwab Country- Get yerself some Bighorn MT 762’s and tell Goodyear to stuff it !
Hey Misstra Know It All – so are you sure Schwab allows folks to wear political attire on the job?
The Notorious BGHW believes in freedom of speech- all inclusiveness- and the American way !
–
Lemme guess- you hate Les Schwab now ? Why ?? Because he built his empire from scratch-stands for the American spirit of rugged individualism- has put hundreds of thousands of “Prineville Oregonians” to work (unlike F-Book and Apple who just showed up to rape the land !
–
I’d ask what brand of tires yer rollin’ on… but being the hipster that you are you’d probably say “roller-blades” !
–
Move on along now- I got no time to play paddy-cake with you all today.
No, because you said ‘go buy Les Schwab’ under the assumption that they let folks wear political attire.
You live to put words in my mouth and make up lies about the thoughts in my head. I just have to keep straightening you out, Mr. “Freedom to Lie.” You claim to believe in “freedom of speech” but castigate me publicly because I don’t silence the folks who dare to disagree with the great Misstra Know It All. Hypocrisy. inconsistency and spin are your false claims to fame, as always. You take up MY valuable time morning, noon and night — and then claim you don’t have time for ME. Typical.
The fact that people actually felt it was necessary to take time out of their day just to state they are boycotting a store is pathetic.
There is more to this story. If you are going to say no politics at work, then no politics at work, for everyone. And don’t harass local biz, most are just franchisees that just pay royalties. The big corporation side is its own monster.
fRump is a loser!
Trump is trying to be a big, orange blimp so he’s mad at the Goodyear blimp because it is bigger than him.
This is the best tire place in town or for most service too, same or better prices than LS and supporting american tire companies in most cases not the chinese… not to mention they have sweet beards which you also wont see at LS