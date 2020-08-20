Bend’s Goodyear store owner reacts to President Trump’s boycott call

News

Steve Breedlove says his store has received several calls from upset people

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- President Trump's words have far-reaching impact, Steve Breedlove, the owner of Bend's Goodyear store, told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday.

The president has called for a boycott of Goodyear's products, claiming the company banned MAGA hats in the workplace.

Breedlove said he does not encourage his employees to wear any type of political merchandise.

He added that while his business has received calls from people who plan to boycott the store, he is not afraid of losing business.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have a full report on Fox @ 4.