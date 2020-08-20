Central Oregonians stand in line for hours to receive $500 COVID-19 relief checks

News

Thousands line up statewide; funds going fast

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hundreds of Central Oregonians stood in long lines in the warm summer sun Thursday to collect very much welcomed $500 coronavirus relief funds.

Most people standing in line at the SELCO Community Credit Union on Bend's Eastside, all facing financial hardships, said they had waited two or three hours to collect a one-time payment of $500 through the state's new emergency relief program.

It was just one of the 150 bank and credit locations across Oregon where Oregonians can receive the checks, as long as they qualify.

In order to be eligible, people must:

Show their permanent Oregon residence

Be 18 years or older

Have earned $4,000/month or less before the pandemic hit

Prove they've been hit hard financially either directly or indirectly to the governor's executive orders

One representative with SELCO told NewsChannel 21 people who did not file for unemployment can qualify, as long as they can attest to experiencing a negative financial impact, such as a cutback on hours at their job.

NewsChannel 21 spoke with some in line who traveled all the way from La Pine and Warm Springs to receive the assistance They said it was completely worth it to walk away with the much-needed $500, as the money will have an immediate impact on themselves and their family.

"Oh, it's going toward bills and food," said La Pine resident Ashley Finch. "I've got two teenagers at home that are not in school. Stuff adds up quick."

One source close to the program said the 10 participating banks and credit unions handed out 13,000 checks Wednesday, accounting for $6.5 million of the allotted $35 million on the first day of the program.

By late Thursday, the SELCO representative said there are about 34,000 applications left, which was fewer than half of the 70,000 applications available.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will share more details about the emergency relief program Thursday night on First @ 10 on Fox.