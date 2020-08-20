Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 301 new cases

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 412, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 24,165 cases, along with 482,202 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (4), Linn (6), Malheur (7), Marion (54), Morrow (5), Multnomah (57), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (12).

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, St. Charles Health System reported eight COVID-19 patients, one of whom was in the ICU but not on a ventilator.

Oregon’s 409th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 17, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 410th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 16, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 411th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on August 12 and died on August 19, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 412th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on July 11 and died on August 19. More information about location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.