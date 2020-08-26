Lone Pine irrigation shuts off water; C.O. Irrigation to follow in October

News

Lone Pine is the second irrigation district to shut off amid drought

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two of the eight irrigation districts in the Deschutes River Basin have shut off their water supply due to the drought declaration and low water levels in the region.

The Lone Pine Irrigation District shut off water Wednesday, following the Arnold Irrigation District which turned off its water supply on Aug. 14.

The Central Oregon Irrigation District is scheduled to shut off the Pilot Butte Canal on Oct. 1 and the Central Oregon Canal on Oct. 5.

The reason for those shut-offs is two-fold: because of the current drought conditions and in preparation for Phase 1 of the piping construction on the Pilot Butte Canal.

Shon Rae, the deputy managing director of COID, said the shut-offs could happen sooner than scheduled, if drought conditions worsen.

Jeremy Giffin, the Deschutes Basin watermaster, told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday that as far as he knows, this is the first time more than one irrigation district has had to be shut off early due to low water levels.

In addition to Lone Pine and Arnold, the Deschutes Basin includes six other irrigation districts --- Central Oregon, North Unit, Swalley, Tumalo, Three Sisters and Ochoco.

According to the Oregon Water Resources Department, the natural river flow in the second half of July proved to be worse than anticipated. As a result, four districts (Arnold, Lone Pine, Tumalo and North Unit) are all relying on stored water.

