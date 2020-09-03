BPRD hiring for school-age child care program

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District is hiring up to two dozen new Youth Recreation positions for the upcoming school year.

Youth Recreation Leaders interact with children in first through fifth grade, facilitate activities and supervise some aspects of recreation programs to provide safe and rewarding opportunities for youth in the community.

Operation Recreation “Team Up” will offer enrichment activities, including arts and crafts, fitness and wellness, games and outdoor activities. Bend-La Pine Schools staff will assist BPRD staff to support distanced learning by helping kids manage their online instructional schedule and encouraging follow through on assignments and making sure kids can connect with their teachers.

Positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave medical/dental insurance, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts. The district is also offering a $250 “Team Up” bonus for employees who work their scheduled hours through the first six weeks of the program.

Working hours are typically Monday through Friday during the school year. Youth Recreation Leaders with year-round positions also work in summer camps and programs.

View positions at the Jobs webpage.

Bend Park and Recreation District is an equal opportunity employer.