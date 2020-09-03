New retail spot, ‘Pioneer Marketplace’ in the works north of downtown Bend

News

Just south of new hotel under construction at Wall Street, Olney Avenue

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Expansion: A word commonly used when talking about the city of Bend.

The northeast corner of Wall Street and Olney Avenue continues that expansion with what's being called the Pioneer Marketplace.

The 112-room Element by Westin extended-stay hotel on the site of the former Bulletin building is now slated for completion this fall.

To the south, two other buildings are planned and open for lease, at 3,000 square feet.

Compass Commercial Real Estate tells us the two site options will most likely be used as retail/restaurant locations.

