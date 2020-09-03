Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 274 new cases

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 470, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 274 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 27,336 cases, along with 543.789 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (23), Marion (36), Morrow (7), Multnomah (65), Umatilla (15), Wasco (4), Washington (40), and Yamhill (6).

Crook County has reported 55 COVID-19 cases, one death and 2,322 negative test results, OHA said. Deschutes County has had 698 cases, 11 deaths and 24,684 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 467 cases, seven deaths and 4,253 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported three COVID-19 patients as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday, two of whom were in the ICU and on ventilators.

Oregon’s 468th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on July 14 and died on Aug. 23, at Vibra Hospital of Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 469th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 22, at Providence St. Vincent. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 470th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on Aug. 21 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

NOTE: OHA has more information about Oregon’s 416th COVID-19 death first reported on Aug. 22. She was a 37-year old woman who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions. Due to a data compilation error, she was also reported as Oregon’s 449th COVID-19 on Aug. 29. OHA regrets the error.

