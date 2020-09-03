Prineville Police join in DUII high-visibility enforcement over Labor Day weekend

News

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department will be participating in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's High-Visibility Enforcement national event over the Labor Day weekend.

The goal is to increase the number of officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers, especially during holiday weekend

High-visibility enforcement is designed to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives.

The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly, use designated drivers, or use drive shares/taxi. Impairment can be caused by both alcohol and drugs.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, NHTSA and Oregon Impact.