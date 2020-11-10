C.O. leaders weigh options to curb COVID rise, reopen schools

News

School board seeks 'targeted, specific action'

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine School Board Chair Carrie Douglass is in a tight situation.

"We're dealing with not being to open our schools because of the spread of cases, but don't have a lot of power, individually," she told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.

Douglass and the rest of the Bend-La Pine School Board recently wrote a letter to several leaders including Bend Mayor Sally Russell and the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners urging the expansion of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

"We want to see them take targeted, specific action based on what's really causing spread," Douglass said.

She added that controlling the spread of the virus enough to bring students back into the classroom should be a priority for everyone.

In response, Russell has called an emergency meeting with the Bend City Council for noon Thursday to discuss what they can do. (A link to the meeting for those wishing to watch will be available here.)

"This is the moment to really see, OK, how can we engage the community and decrease COVID cases, make it safer for everyone and get our kids back in school?" Russell said.

According to Assistant City Attorney Ian Leitheiser, the city does have some authority to help.

He told NewsChannel 21; “The city's code authorizes the city to exercise emergency powers. What actions would be appropriate in a given circumstance can depend on the data, the nature of the emergency, and the relationship of proposed local actions to any state orders or guidance that may be in place.”

Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone said as of now, there aren't plans for new county-level restrictions.

But there is a chance for the leaders to collaborate more than they have so far in the pandemic.

"I think the value of what's going to happen right now is the county commission, the city council, the Bend-La Pine School Board -- we'll invite other school boards -- we all really need to start working together,” DeBone said.

But Douglass said none of that will matter if there isn't enforcement.



"One conversation is, do we need more restrictions?” she said. “Another is, are we enforcing the restrictions that are already in place?"



Both the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and Bend Police Department responded to the letter by saying they will continue to enforce and educate about laws and guidelines related to COVID-19.



