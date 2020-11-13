Central Oregon Trail Alliance names its first executive director

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The non-profit mountain bike trails organization, Central Oregon Trail Alliance is pleased to announce Emmy Andrews as its first executive director.

Emmy has been hired to lead COTA in its next phase of growth, while continuing its core mission of developing, protecting, and enhancing the Central Oregon mountain bike experience through trail stewardship, advocacy, collaboration, and education.

Emmy has been actively involved on COTA’s Board of Directors for over four years (2016-2020), serving as Board Treasurer for three years, and then becoming the Bend Chapter Representative. While on the Board, Emmy was instrumental in developing COTA’s first Strategic Plan and coordinating the Crew Leader program. Emmy has been an active trail work volunteer and mountain bike advocate for many years.

“Emmy’s energy and enthusiasm for what we do, her ability to maintain positive long-term relationships with stakeholders and volunteers, and common sense approach convinced us that Emmy is the one to guide COTA in achieving great things in the years to come,” said COTA Board Chair, Bruce Schroeder. “We look forward to working with Emmy in this new capacity starting in 2021.”

With over 20 years of experience in project management, planning, and marketing, and a passion for implementing COTA’s mission and vision, Emmy is ready to get started.

“Mountain biking trails are essential to Central Oregon’s identity and economy,” Emmy said. “As Executive Director, I will focus on empowering COTA’s amazing volunteers and growing our revenue base so that our trail network continues to be among the best in the country. I look forward to strengthening COTA’s relationships with our members, volunteers, land managers, partner organizations, and sponsors.”

“COTA is growing at a phenomenal rate. We have six chapters—Bend, Crook County, Madras, Redmond, Sisters, and South Deschutes County—and trail planning or building going on in all of them. As Executive Director I want to make sure all of our chapters have the resources and support they need to achieve their goals.”

This newly created Executive Director position marks the first paid position for COTA. Established as a non-profit organization in 1992, all efforts by Board members, vast numbers of trail workers, and others have been 100% volunteer driven. Emmy was selected after a five-month search that included evaluating a strong list of applicants from all over the country.

Emmy’s start date is Jan. 4, 2021 and can be reached at emmy.andrews@cotamtb.com. For more information, please contact COTA’s Board Chair, Bruce Schroeder at bruce.schroeder@cotamtb.com. Find us online here: cotamtb.com