Tower Theater calls on community on #GivingTuesday

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, Dec. 1st, the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation joins the #GivingTuesday movement - a global day of unity to unleash grassroots generosity, inspire citizen engagement and encourage corporate giving.

Money raised December 1st will help make up the nearly $800,000 the Tower has lost in rental revenue and ticket sales since the first COVID shut-down in March.

“The Tower has been a beacon and our community gathering place for eight decades, surviving wars and recessions. She is resilient,” declared Ray Solley, executive director of the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. “But the survival of live performing arts now requires an all hands on deck effort and support from across Central Oregon.”

The Tower’s one-day goal is to raise $20,000. The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation Board Members have pledged a $10,500 match in support of this historic landmark. AND the Tower will host two Bonus Giving Hours featuring special offers for contributions made between 8am-9am and 5pm-6pm:



$80 = Two Free Drinks Redeemable at Concessions

$160 = $20 Gift Certificate Toward a TTF Show

$300 = Two Tower Hydroflask Tumblers & Bottle of Wine

$500 = Marquee Message & Photo Op

$1,000 = Seat Plaque

To contribute to the nonprofit Tower Theatre’s #GivingTuesday efforts on December 1st:

Text “Popcorn” to 44321

Visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/tower-theatre-foundation-inc/giving-tuesday-dec-1-2020

Our resilience depends on you! If you or your business is interested in joining the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation’s Giving Tuesday efforts, please contact Director of Community Engagement Lisa Vann at Lisa@towertheatre.org.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

What: Giving Tuesday 2020

Tower Theatre Foundation

When: Tuesday, December 1st

All day online (www.towertheatre.org)

Text ‘Popcorn’ to 44321 to give any time

Where: Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, OR