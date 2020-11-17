Bend woman’s animal-detection dog reunites cats with wildfire evacuees

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Katie Albright and her 3-year-old dog, Franklin, are helping some wildfire evacuees reunite with their lost pets.

Albright completed a training course with the Missing Animal Response Network with Franklin, which taught him to detect the smell of cats.

Albright took Franklin into some of the areas scorched by the Holiday Farm Fire, and he rescued several live cats.

