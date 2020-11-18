Bend restaurant lays off 30 workers as freeze hits, hopes to keep a few staff on

News

Takeout just isn't enough for McKay Cottage

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At McKay Cottage Restaurant in Bend, owner Pamela Morgan says with the governor's two-week statewide freeze that began Wednesday, she has had to lay off 30 employees, for the time being.

"It just breaks our heart to have this happen again," she said.

Standing in what used to be a room full of busy tables, Pamela voiced her frustration with the governor's decision to close all restaurants' indoor dining service.

"It seems like the spike that we're having is coming from not social distancing, and we have been done everything as far as keeping people social distanced," Morgan said.

As for business Wednesday, Morgan said that moving to takeout-only orders was off to a slow start. Usually, by 11:30 a.m., she said, all tables inside and outside would be occupied, "and we might even have a short wait."

But one day into the freeze, she's already feeling the pinch.

"It doesn't even compare," Morgan said. "What we have done today would be what we do in the first hour of sit-down dine-in from 7 to 8 (a.m.)."

Morgan said she doesn't expect to do even 20 percent of normal business. Her goal right now is just to keep at least a few of her employees on board.

"Even if takeout is even semi-successful, the most we will be able to keep employed is four or five people, and obviously not make any money," Morgan said. "It would be about keeping those people employed, and hopefully just staying in people's hearts."