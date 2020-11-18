Oregon reports 1,099 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths, record 406 hospitalizations

News

77-year-old man is Crook County's sixth death; New cases include 40 in Deschutes County, 6 in Crook County, 15 in Jefferson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 10 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 788, along with nearly 1,100 new cases and a record number of hospitalizations, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday as a 2-week statewide "freeze" to curb its spread began.

OHA reported 1,099 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 59,669 cases, along with 917,181 negative test results.

The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton(13), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (3), Deschutes (40), Douglas (33), Gilliam (2), Grant (6), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (108), Jefferson (15), Josephine (20), Lake (8), Lane (115), Lincoln (5), Linn (30), Malheur (33), Marion (84), Morrow (2), Multnomah (210), Polk (9), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (171), and Yamhill (26).

Crook County has had 174 COVID-19 cases, six deaths and 3,745 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 1,751 cases, 14 deaths and 44,941 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 728 cases, 11 deaths and 6,367 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported 12 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, three of whom were in the ICU, none on a ventilator.

Oregon’s 779th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 14, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 780th COVID0-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 15, at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 781st COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Nov. 8, at OHSU. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 782nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 783rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Nov. 15. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 784th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 785th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 786th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 12, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 787th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 15, at Tuality Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 788th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov.17, at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon rose to 406 today, marking a new record for the pandemic. The largest increase was in Region 1, which includes the Portland metropolitan area, and in Region 2, which includes the Willamette Valley, and in Region 5, which encompasses Jackson and Josephine counties.

There are 94 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, two fewer than yesterday. More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

