Holidays, rise in online shopping make ‘porch pirates’ growing C.O. threat

News

Police offer tips to keep deliveries safe; we'd like to hear from those hit

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This year, more than ever, people are doing their holiday shopping online.

With the increase in convenience, however, comes the greater chance someone could steal your packages from in front of your door, before you get it inside.

Both the Bend and Redmond police departments have sent messages to residents this week, warning them about "porch pirates" this holiday season, and offering tips on how to avoid becoming a victim.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with law enforcement officials about the issue and will have a full report starting tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Meanwhile, here are some provided by Redmond police on how to protect your home deliveries from thieves:

- Have packages delivered to your work.

- Schedule deliveries when you will be home, so packages are not left unattended for long.

- If you are traveling, contact your mail provider and place a hold on your items for when you return.

- With permission, have your package delivered to the home of a relative or friend who you know will be home.

- Let a trusted neighbor know if you are not home and have ordered something, so they can secure it for you until you can pick it up.

- Require a signature from the company dropping the item off.

- Ask your carrier to place packages in an area that is out of plain view.

- Take advantage of “Ship to Store” options that many stores offer.

- Lockboxes can be used to protect packages.

- Monitor the area where packages are dropped off with security cameras.

If you have experienced "porch piracy," we'd like to hear from you. Send Jack an email at jack.hirsh@ktvz.com if you're interested in sharing your story with us.