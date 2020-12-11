C.O. community comes together to bring holiday cheer for foster children

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon’s holiday spirit was in full force last Saturday, as nearly 150 children experiencing foster care were provided gifts and treats in a drive-thru holiday event. While it was different from past years, it was not short on holiday cheer.

Generous community partners and creative minds came together to ensure the annual gift-giving event went on, despite the current circumstances.

Costco, Hayden Homes, Every Child Central Oregon and Oregon Department of Human Services staff worked together to reimagine the event as a festive drive-thru “Polar Express,” complete with decorations, music and Santa.

Costco of Bend’s employees continued their 27-year tradition by fulfilling dozens of wish lists, as well as donating treats. This year, Hayden Homes staff and families joined the fun by fulfilling many wish lists, as well as leading a socially distanced photo booth with Santa and supporting various logistical needs.

ODHS staff coordinated behind the scenes, ensuring that all Central Oregon children in foster care were included.

Every Child Central Oregon fulfilled wish lists and met many last-minute needs to make sure the event ran smoothly.

Together, the group delivered gifts and treats safely to families' cars, providing a little holiday cheer for our deserving local youth experiencing foster care.

ODHS District Manager April Munks remarked, “We know that children and families thrive when the community comes together. We are grateful for strong collaboration and partnerships in Central Oregon.”

Deborah Flagan, vice president of community engagement for Hayden Homes said, “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to help make this holiday season a little brighter for these children. We believe it’s important to support local organizations, like the Oregon Department of Human Services, that help us build a stronger community.”

ODHS works to ensure all children experience safe, stable, healthy lives and grow up in the care of a loving family and community. The agency is currently recruiting dedicated, diverse and compassionate individuals and families interested in fostering.

Interested individuals should contact centraloregon.fostercare@dhsoha.state.or.us or call 541.231.3291 to learn more.