Two Bend teens arrested in stabbing of third teen near Mayfield Pond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Bend teens, ages 16 and 18, were arrested after a stabbing Thursday night left another Bend 18-year-old seriously injured near Mayfield Pond east of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded around 9:35 p.m. to the reported stabbing off Alfalfa Market Road near the entrance to Mayfield Pond, a recreation area on BLM land between Bend and Alfalfa, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

The victim and his girlfriend were picked up by a good Samaritan driving by the area, Janes said. He was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries.

It was reported that several people, including the suspects, fled the area in an older white Subaru station wagon, Janes said. Bend police spotted the Subaru and stopped it on Hamby Road near Highway 20.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives obtained statements and evidence that led to the arrest of Jack Garrett Fromdahl, 18, and a 16-year-old male juvenile Janes said.

Fromdahl was arrested and lodged in the county jail on charges of first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit kidnapping and second-degree conspiracy to commit assault.

The 16-year-old was lodged in the county juvenile detention center on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use/carry of a weapon, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping.

The investigation is continuing, Janes said. The sheriff’s office thanked Bend police, Bend Fire & Rescue and the good Samaritan for their assistance.