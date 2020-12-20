As Central Oregonians get set to resume traveling, COVID’s uncertainties linger

News

'It's just not a fun call to make,' Bend travel agent says

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Vicky Malakoff, who runs the travel agency Destination Uncharted in Bend, says with COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out, her clients have started booking trips again, even international travel.

“And the same goes for me," she said Sunday. 'We just booked a trip to Europe for next October. And I'm a bit of a travel junkie anyway, but having something to look forward to is huge. I’ve never been this excited about a trip before."

Malakoff explained that while her clients are planning their trips a ways out, with most of the trips set for the second half of next year, they are excited to finally have a trip to look forward to.

In fact, some are re-booking for trips longer than the original journey that they had to cancel.

“The anticipation is like half the trip," Malakoff said. "So they're super-excited to be going somewhere, and having the opportunity to be going somewhere and just having the opportunity to start planning again."

Now, as the world watches the United Kingdom, it's possible those trips could be jeopardized, as flights from the UK are being banned in some European countries, in response to a new strain of COVID-19 making it’s way through southern England.

That could mean more postponements for travelers. At the least, it underscores the travel uncertainty that will linger into the new year.

And it's something Malakoff has gotten used to. Somewhat.

“It’s just not a fun call to make," she said, "because you know that they’re going to be so disappointed. But it’s also my job to stay ahead of those things.”

As for staying ahead of the ever-changing picture, Malakoff has been dealing with that all year, trying to watch out for her customers' wishes -- and wallets as well.

“I try really hard to be aware of my vendors' cancellation policies, understand which vendors are going to be more flexible,” she said.