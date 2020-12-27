Bend man arrested in assault that critically injured woman
(Updating: Adding comments from victim's daughter GoFundMe page)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was arrested Saturday on an assault charge, accused of causing a head injury that left a woman hospitalized in critical condition, police said Sunday.
Bend police were informed shortly before 1 p.m. Friday about a 43-year-old Bend woman who sustained a life-threatening injury earlier in the morning and was taken to St. Charles Bend, where she remains in critical condition, Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak said.
Officers were told the injury appeared suspicious and they began an investigation at the home where it occurred, in the 60000 block of Granite Drive, Ksenzulak said.
At the time, people in the home, including Randall Kilby, 35, said the woman had fallen and hit her head, the sergeant said.
But officers investigating the incident “determined that the victim’s injuries were inconsistent with what originally was reported by Kilby,” Ksenzulak said in a news release, adding that the investigation is continuing.
Bend police detectives, assisted by Oregon State Police, served a search warrant at the home. They arrested Kilby and he was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on a second-degree assault charge. He remained held Sunday on $50,000 bail.
In August of last year, Kilby was arrested on numerous charges in a guns-drawn traffic stop on Highway 97, accused of three hit-and-run crashes in Tumalo and Bend, then leading a Deschutes County sheriff's deputy on a pursuit that ended with the use of spike strips.
Kilby pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled for a three-day trial on Sept. 15 of next year.
He also was arrested in late September and pleaded not guilty to second- and fourth-degree assault and other charges. He's scheduled to go to trial on those charges next August.
The woman's daughter, who declined to be named, told NewsChannel 21 she created a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses.
She said doctors told the family she only has a 50-50 chance of surviving and if she does, will need care the rest of her life.
"My mom definitely deserves justice for what happened to her," the woman said. "She has kids, grandkids, and we're all so heartbroken."
Comments
19 Comments
Sounds like a great guy. Hope he goes to prison this time.
35-40 years sounds about right.
When will he go to court on this, 2045?
Why is this guy loose while waiting for trial, he is dangrerous
Charged with “three hit-and-run crashes” and “leading a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit that ended with the use of spike strips” in August. “[S]econd- and fourth-degree assault and other charges” in September. Beats a woman nearly to death in December. And bail is $50,000 (which means he only has to come up with $5,000)? I wonder if Dummel is man enough to argue that anyone is a danger to the community.
Randal Kilby has been arrested over 40 times since he was a teenager. Don’t take my word for it, it is the number of mugshots I found with little effort on only one of the local mugshot websites. We were one of the vehicles he “hit and ran” back in July of 2019 (he intentional rammed us twice, swerving and backing into us to do so). They have let him out of jail twice since then, and both times he has immediately committed significant crimes, this time greatly harming a woman. We have not been able to go to trial for his crime spree in 2019, as they keep allowing it to be postponed while they let him out yet again. What is it going to take to keep this guy in jail? If he comes up with $5,000 today he will be back out to do more harm to our community.
Why it is called “criminal justice system”.. victims do not count in our current legal system.
No kidding. We have taken off work twice to go to trial dates, and then have them changed last minute. Once when we were actually waiting in the lobby half an hour prior to the start time. They don’t even bother to tell us when they let him out, just keep stretching this out and letting our schedules revolve around this man.
Why why why has this person who physically harms people been let loose in our community? The jail being too full (due to COVID) is not an excuse. Dangerous people should not be given bail.
What a fine citizen. Glad to see the DA continues to let him roam the streets. 😤
It’s not the DA it’s the laws as written in this State. This whole sad story is due to the use of drugs in ways other than prescribed by a doctor.
Dudes only contribution to the planet is carbon dioxide. What’s the punishment for oxygen thieves?
I thought he looked familiar, and now I know why. This clowns a frequent flyer,
and one of the many that benefit from Hummel’s free range punishment policy…
Of course this scum bag is only charged with assault. I know that there are guidelines
that have to be followed, but this lowlife should be charged with attempted murder.
Maybe then he would actually serve a decent amount of time in prison, which is where
he should have been in the first place…
Watch, he will do a plea with Hummel and get off with nothing more than time served.
With probable guilt, some are simply too dangerous to leave loose giving them opportunity to continue harming others, the bail needs to be high enough to keep him, given his history and inability to learn anything
Habitual criminal, hold him on a no bail until trial.
He and his daughter used to race at Madras Speedway. Just sayin’..
September 15 next year way to go Hummel.
He has twice violated the terms of his bail and so it should be revoked at once and he can sit in the can until trial. His “right” not to get China flu is not greater than our rights not to be menaced by his criminal actions.
Jail the bum.