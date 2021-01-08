Boyd Cave vandalized; law enforcement asking for community’s help

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon is known for its outdoors and recreation, but now one of its most beloved caves has been vandalized.

The Deschutes National Forest Service and the Deschutes County Sheriff's office have teamed up to try to find out who defaced the 1,900-foot lava tube with graffiti.

Deschutes National Forest Law Enforcement Officer Eddy Cartaya and Deschutes County Sheriff's Deputy Neil Marchington are spearheading the search.

Both have been recreating in caves for decades and have taken the vandalism personally.

With no leads or much evidence, they're now asking for the community's help to locate a suspect or suspects.

Those with information that could help in the investigation are asked to call Deschutes County's non-emergency dispatch number at 541-693-6911. You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-877-876-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

