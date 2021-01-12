C.O. drought and water levels

News

At the end of the 20-20 irrigation season Central Oregon was at an all time low at Wickiup Reservoir, in fact, all of Central Oregon irrigation reservoirs were well below average.

Deschutes Basin Watermaster, Jeremy Giffin said, "Half of Central Oregon is in extreme drought, the other half is in a severe drought,"

There are five main irrigation reservoirs which store water for Central Oregon. Ochoco, Prineville, Wickiup, Crescent Lake and Craine Prairie.

On January 12, 2021, Ochoco was 13% full, Prineville was 32%, Wickiup was 37%, Crescent Lake was 26%, and Craine Prairie was 80%, but Craine Prairie's being kept artificially high for the Oregon spotted frog.

"Wickiup reservoir we drained completely at the end of the 2020 irrigation season," Giffin told NewsChannel 21

"For Crescent Lake we ended the season with about 21,000 acre feet were up to 22,000 so obviously it's filling extremely slow and we don't expect to fill that as much as in an average year either."

As of January 12, 2021 snow pack is at 96% for this time of the year, and around 87% of average on precipitation.

Giffin said, "The remainder of the season we're expected to be above average precipitation which will be great, but because of the dyer straights the rivers and reservoirs are in Central Oregon even if we are above average this year we will not be above average for our irrigation supplies for the next summer."

What does this mean for Central Oregon?

"If you are living within the city of Bend and you're hooked up to Avion water or the city of Bend water you probably won't see a difference than normal. If you're an irrigator within one of the irrigation districts, they are running on low supplies and they may be in curtailments this summer."

Giffin told NewsChannel 21 we have "not" had a start to the irrigation season with so little water and there are water rights in Central Oregon that have been in place for more than a hundred years. Irrigation districts, cities and individuals have stored water that belongs to them.

That water right is issued by the Oregon water resources department and allows you to take a certain amount through the irrigation season of water out of the river or out of the aquifer.

When water levels are low in the winter, that means water is being stored. When it rises in the summer, it's solely due to irrigation water demand.

Bottom line…even with a good outlook for the rest of this winter, it's going to take several years of above average precipitation to get us out of drought status.