C.O. pro indoor football pushed back amid pandemic

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Professional indoor football is still coming to the Central Oregon, but a bit later than expected. The pandemic has pushed the start date of the Oregon High Desert Storm's season into early May.

There is some good news for fans, however. The Storm's schedule was released on Monday, revealing the team's 12 matchups this season, half of which are home games to be played at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.

The Storm begin their season on the road on Saturday, May 8 against the Idaho Horsemen at Nampa, followed a week later at Pasco against the Tri-City Rush. The Storm host Pasco in their home opener Saturday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the First Interstate Bank Center.

Meanwhile, the team has added two more former college players to its roster this month.

Bob Pugh, a wide receiver out of Indiana State, and Kris Lewis, a wide receiver out of Kentucky Christian University, will now don the Storm's black and tan colors.

They join LJ Castile, another wide receiver who had stints in the NFL, AFL and CFL. Castile was the team's first signee back in October.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will be speaking with General Manager and Head Coach Keith Evans about the upcoming season on Tuesday. Watch his full report on Fox at 4.