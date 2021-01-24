C.O. brewery benefits local Black organization with ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer
BEND, Ore -- (KTVZ) -- A national beer campaign has comes to Central Oregon, as Boneyard Beer is taking part in brewing the "Black Is Beautiful" beer.
Black Is Beautiful is a national collaboration among brewers to bring awareness to injustices against people of color by brewing and selling the "Black Is Beautiful" beer recipe.
The company who created the recipe has asked breweries that participate to donate their proceeds to organizations that fight for equality and inclusion.
Chasen Bergstrom with Boneyard Beer said, "I know hundreds of breweries are doing this, and so it's pretty cool to see what kind of impact that can create in local communities across the nation."
In Central Oregon, Boneyard tapped the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly to benefit from the beer's proceeds, a move that has founder Riccardo Waites ecstatic.
"I felt blessed that there was a business out there that one, cared about people of color, Black people in particular, and cared about the community and the work that we're doing," Waites said Sunday.
Waites explained that the group has been busy over the past nine months, involved in a long list of community activities, like setting up a bottled water drive for the Warm Springs Indian Reservation after leaks in its aging infrastructure triggered several boil-water notices.
"All in all we, probably donated over 50,000 gallons of water this summer to Warm Springs, as well as things like masks, because that community was hit hard with COVID," Waites said.
As for what he plans to do with the beer proceeds, Waites said, "Funding our internship program, and also some of the funds will be used to create a scholarship that we will be giving out at the end of the year."
Waites said the proceeds also will help the group with other programs they are working on as well.
"We're going to be working hard on our DECO program -- that's our Diversity and Equity Central Oregon program. So out there, we're looking to black professionals to move and relocate to Central Oregon and help us build a black economy," he said.
C’mon, Boneyard really.
Yes really, one of bends most successful breweries for over a decade
^ This is a white supremacist.
Note to readers waiting all day for BGHW to chime in on this topic- It seems the moderator still continues to struggle with this whole “race” thing- as my comment about fighting racism with racism has been removed. Obviously our self proclaimed “woke” radical liberal at the helm of the censor button has yet to see past 1965- cause in this day and age of Black Lives Matters- Kate Brown’s misguided attempts to call out the Hispanic Community in Oregon over their covid rates- and recent demands by black leaders in Oregon to call for reparations on MLK Day- now is the time to have ‘the talk”. But that won’t happen- at least not here- because White citizens don’t seem to have a right to voice their opinions on the subject. I’m pretty sure people like our moderator sat back in January of 1971 and watched in awe as our weekly television screens were introduced to one of the most racist characters to ever hit the American airwaves- the show was never censored- was an equal opportunity bigot- and pulled no punches- it was rated the most popular program for five consecutive years and it went on to win 20 Emmy awards- Tis a shame that in today’s world of over-sensitive cry babies and whiners- Archie Bunker would never be allowed into your homes- and it’s people like our Moderator- making subjective decisions based on his own political and cultural bias that keeps so many of you ignorant ! Thanks B- yer a real Amerikan !
^ This is a white supremacist.
Great interview with COBLA/Riccardo Waites on this earlier today.
And solid organization to support. Especially when compared to the “Central Oregon Muckrakers” and Luke Richter/Michael Satcher.
Relax your heartrate dear comrade and breathe, the election is over and black lives matter won, its ok
I am 100% on board with fighting for inequality but this is textbook pandering to a cause in order to make money. Hope you get more sales piggybacking on righteous causes, Boneyard.