Deschutes commissioners may send voters proposal to make positions non-partisan

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners was meeting Monday to discuss a possible ballot measure for next November's election that would make their three positions non-partisan.

Several other Deschutes County offices are already elected on a non-partisan basis, such as district attorney and sheriff. A total of 26 other Oregon counties, including Crook and Jefferson, have non-partisan county commission seats.

Newly elected commissioner Phil Chang, a Democrat, campaigned in part on the issue in last November's election, while Republican Commissioner Patti Adair, elected two years ago, has publicly opposed the idea.

The third commissioner, fellow Republican Tony DeBone, declined to take a position on the matter in an interview with NewsChannel 21 on Monday morning, but said he will reveal his position at the afternoon meeting.

Judy Stiegler, a former Democratic state House representative for District 54, said the recent shift in demographics in the county has made it possible for a measure like this to pass. A similar, but more extensive move to have five part-time, non-partisan commissioners elected by geographic district failed in 2006.

However, Stiegler added that she believes such a change wouldn't make the races any less political.

NewsChannel 21 Jack Hirsh spoke with DeBone and Stiegler, and will be watching Monday afternoon's virtual meeting as the proposal is discussed. He will have a full report, starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox at Four.