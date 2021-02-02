Bend HS sophomore invited to play in national football showcase

News

Alexander Emery still weighing his options, holding out hope for HS season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's not often that high school football players in Central Oregon receive national attention for their talent. However, Bend High School sophomore Alexander Emery has been invited to Nashville to compete with top players in the country -- but he's not ready to accept the invitation quite yet.

The National Championships are scheduled for mid-March, which could conflict with a much-delayed high school football season in Central Oregon.

As of now, though, that season does not look likely. The scheduled start date for contact practice sessions is next Monday -- less than a week away.

At the moment, 25 counties in Oregon, including Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook, are all in the state's "Extreme Risk" category for COVID-19, which prohibit contact sports.

Still, Emery is holding out hope.

"I'm committed to my high school team," he told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.

